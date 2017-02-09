Stella McCartney Eyewear. The new Iconic collection

For Spring/Summer 17 Stella McCartney Eyewear presents a new collection of styles inspired by the ready-to-wear collection, with iconic fabrics and textures inspired from her runway ready-to-wearcollection. Sexy, effortless and playful, leopard and python animal print is boldly expressed throughout the range.

A Classic oversize square shape a surprising combination of materials as bio-acetate and fabrics are used to create this unique style.

Supporting Stella McCartney’s ongoing commitment to sustainability, the collection has been developed and produced using the most advanced technology and ethically sourced materials such as bio-acetate, which is made from renewable raw materials.