Staples Edition by Louis Vuitton Fall Winter 2019 Precollection

Staple: a twisted piece of metal that holds two elements together. A term for the essential garments and accessories in a wardrobe. The Fall Winter 2019 men’s precollection sees the launch of Staples Edition by Louis Vuitton, a new line developed by men’s artistic director Virgil Abloh, which to be launched in May 2019. Informed by the idea of wardrobe staples, the standalone collection refines the essential garments and accessories that form the foundation of a man’s dress components.

Detecting the staples defined by the functional contemporary wardrobe, pieces are elevated through the luxury lens of Louis Vuitton. Studying and perfecting every garment and accessory, Virgil Abloh amplifies cuts, techniques and fabrications in the creation of the ultimate wardrobe staple, employing the finest cottons, cashmere, denim and leather. In keeping with the idea of basics, colours are largely neutral, from off-white and taupe to grey, blues and black.

Staples Edition by Louis Vuitton is identified through four ways of branding. A metal staple native to office supplies, which bears the Louis Vuitton logo, is pinned into the material. A triangular tab in classic house leather adapted from bag-making adorns seams. A leather label attached to a carabiner, with a visual manual on how to fold the garment, serves as a tag. In tailoring, a single button is stitched in the image of the Louis Vuitton logo. Outerwear and tailoring are summarised in the overcoat, the blazer, the taped raincoat, the puffa jacket, the field jacket, the leather jacket, the denim jacket, and the track jacket. Tops count the crew neck jumper, the t-shirt, the polo, the hoodie, the classic shirt, and the utility shirt. Bottoms include the flared split trouser, the denim trouser, the cargo pant, the cotton chino, the cigarette trouser, and the short. Shoes are outlined in the low-top sneaker, the work boot, and the derby. Bags feature the keep-all, the tote bag, and

backpack. Accessories and jewellery materialise in the cap, the glove, the aviator shade, the keyring, the wristband bracelet, the chain bracelet and the chain necklace.