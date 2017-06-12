Soo Joo Park and Sung Hee Kim after Chanel

Do you remember what the last day of school felt like? This is how fashion models Soo Joo Park and Sung Hee Kim must have felt after the SS 2015 Chanel show!

Of course, the fashion weeks are exciting but at the same time very tiring. Every season the catwalk shows start in New York, to be followed by London, Milan and, eventually, Paris. Can you imagine travelling four metropolis in four weeks, doing castings, fittings and shows all day (and, yes, sometimes night!), being always beautiful, kind and professional all the time?

Modeling is fun, but after the Chanel show – traditionally on the Tuesday before the official closure of the Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday – everybody is relieved. Of course, on Wednesday there is always still Louis Vuitton to go… but still!

Why not enjoy when the hardest part has been done? I can so much understand these girls. Soo Joo Park and Sung Hee Kim had an awful lot of fun after the Chanel show last October posing for the streetstyle photographers, in the shadow of the magnificent Grand Palais in Paris. Trendystyle Hong Kong was there and we got it all for you!