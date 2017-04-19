A slightly imperfect lip and pink cream shadow around the eye with Terry Barber backstage at Au Jour Le Jour

Backstage at Au Jour Le Jour Terry Barber, Key Makeup Artist for this show, explained the makeup look of the models for this Au Jour Le Jour Fall Winter 2017 2018 Show at the Milan Fashion Week. Watch the video for the detailed report.

“The makeup for this show is very much based on a bohemian, quite romantic, very dark plum lip.”

“It is quite different because it is slightly an imperfect lip, we are using a dark color more at the center, but then we are using a little eye shadow brush to make it a little soft at the edge, which I think is a bit trend of the moment, not having things too sharp, like they belong on your face.”

“Creamy skin, kind of a country girl, almost, a little pink cream shadow around the eye, in a very kind of sweet way, which looks slightly romantic, glamour.”

