Sleek, chic-cool and rock’n’roll hair by Damien Boissinot

The keyword was luxury and quality, backstage at the aquilano.rimondi Fall Winter 2017 2018 Show at the Milan Fashion Week. Key hair stylist was Damien Boissinot, and we asked him to tell us more about the hair style he created for this show.

“The hair for aquilano.rimondi is very sleek back, very shine and very graphic. The girls are chic-cool and very rock and roll. I am using mousse and hair spray to sleek and to brush the hair. And again something very sharp, beautiful, the keyword is luxury, quality and luxury today. It is a trend about the quality, and the luxury”.

In cooperation with ADVERSUS