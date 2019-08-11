Skin inspired makeup look with Lynsey Alexander and MAC for MSGM Fall Winter 2019 2020

A perfect skin was the inpiration for Lynsey Alexander and the MAC Cosmetics Team for the MSGM Fall Winter 2019 2020 make-up look

A perfect skin was the inpiration for Lynsey Alexander and the MAC Cosmetics Team for the MSGM Fall Winter 2019 2020 make-up look. The result is a classic no make-up make-up. Follow the video for the products and the instructions on how to copy this beautiful makeup look. In cooperation with ADVERSUS

This is what Lynsey Alexander told us. The look I created for the MSGM FW 2019 2020 Fashion Show, using MAC, is very skin inspired. So it’s about translucent, luminescent faces. The skin is very very radiant. You shouldn’t see any makeup on the skin. It’s the kind of classic no make-up make-up.

So we’re starting using my all-time favorite which is Strobe Cream [MAC] all over the face and on the body, and then we’re kind of sculpting a little bit with the classic Groundwork [MAC Groundwork Pro Longwear Paint Pot]. I use that on pretty much all my models.

Then I’m luminizing the skin using my favorite which is Cream Color Base [a highlighting product from MAC]. These highlights just really help to kind of get that glow-from-within-feeling. They don’t look like makeup. I love to work in creams because they’re very radiant and they look very realistic. They don’t look like powder sitting on top of the face, so personally I love a cream.

We’re finishing right at the end with a little bit of Shine Stick [MAC] over the eyes and the cheeks again is to kind of create that beautiful look – it’s not sweaty – but it’s slightly humid skin. So it just makes the skin look very radiant and fresh.

Make-up trends FW 2019 2020. Fashion show: MSGM. Make-up: Lynsey Alexander. Photo: Charlotte Mesman