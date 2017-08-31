shu uemura NEW rouge unlimited vibrant colors, blendable texture

shu uemura NEW rouge unlimited range is inspired by the vibrant Tokyo, animating the rebirth of artistic lipsticks. the new formula offers an intense, true color with varied layering in ultra-light texture. rouge unlimited has broken all boundaries in lip expressions with its pure color pay-off and lasting comfort on the lips.

shu uemura offers a revolutionary array of 38 shades of lip colors, including 4 mixer shades. play with, and master layering: gradation, mixing and blurring freely as your creativity flows. style your color to resonate with your current mode.

NEW rouge unlimited

HK$220

38 shades