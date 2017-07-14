SAINT LAURENT WINTER 17

For Winter 2017, Anthony Vaccarello explores the paradoxes and tensions of a contemporary Saint Laurent femininity.

Shoulder sharp and structured, a flight-jacket dress in laser cut leather adorned with shearling contrasts the nonchalance

of denim worn with slouched leather boots, portraying an effortlessly confident femme de jour.

“I love Monsieur Saint Laurent’s subversive approach to clothes, his dark romanticism with a hint of perversity. I wanted this collection to be like a re-reading, a radical fantasy of this heritage.”