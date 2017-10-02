A spirit of change, a mood of evolution. In his first collection for Roberto Cavalli, Roberto Cavalli Spring Summer 2018, creative director Paul Surridge takes his inspiration from the life of the modern woman – magnetic, strong, powerful, a chameleon, constantly in motion.

The Focus is in daywear, building an entire wardrobe that is dynamic, athletic and real. The collection is characterised by a tension between opposites, mirroring the different multifaceted identity of a modern woman. The codes of Cavalli – Italian craft, quality, and a celebration of women – are respected, but the mood is transformed. It is a modern experience of glamour in a daywear context.

Cavalli’s innate knowledge of leather is underscored by the use of precious skins, translating them into a wardrobe for everyday. Anamalier patterns of zebra and leopard and warm natural hues drawn from the Tuscan landscape underscore the house’s heritage values – the reference to the past in a collection whose mood is anti-nostalgic and forward-thinking.

Sportswear references craft an eased daywear silhouette and focus on knits. Beaded gowns are as simple to wear as a t-shirt. The clothes are conscious of the body, accentuating the form, with a modern sensuality emphasised throughout. It is echoed in jewellery, the bold geometric yet ergonomic forms of bangles and polished bracelets against the skin.

Flat shoes dominate – down-to-earth, they lend the collection a utilitarian and practical air, an uncompromised freedom. Accessories underline this – focussed on compact day bags in lizard, ‘cuoio’ and pony. Comfort, health, liberty. A new, contemporary breed of luxury.

This collection signifies a new chapter for Roberto Cavalli. It represents a shift in focus, a fresh approach, a change of attitude.