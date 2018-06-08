Roberto Cavalli Resort 2019 Women Collection

A modern nomadic spirit. An updated Bohemian vibe. For the Resort 2019 season, Roberto Cavalli pays homage to the unique personality of modern women with a collection rooted in the brand’s signature artisanal tradition. The fashion house’s most authentic heritage emerges in the richness and creativity of luxurious patchworks, edgy combinations of different textures and exquisite lacing.

In keeping with the brand’s signature joyful, aspirational lifestyle, Roberto Cavalli delivered a wardrobe for a glam and chic woman who loves to travel. She enjoys her winter escapes to warm paradises with a suitcase filled with versatile pieces, seamlessly matching a high-end, luxurious aesthetic with contemporary functionality.

The lineup reveals an urban range of impeccable city dresses and separates embellished with laced up details echoing a modernized safari inspiration. Leather is skilfully crafted for a sleek cropped bomber and multicolor stripes of python skin are combined on an upscale trench coat worked in soft pastels.

In a multicultural, inclusive approach, paisley prints, exotic wild animals patterns and floral motifs are mixed and matched on fluid asymmetric dresses, lightweight tunics worn with coordinated relaxed pants, as well as jacquard coats with a 3D effect and sartorial blazers. Lace introduces a sweet, delicate note.

Evening maxi dresses are worked in precious jewel tones of red and blue, while a tailored suit shows the jacket lapel embellished with a ceramic mosaic creating a python-like pattern. A mini dress, cut in a sensual countering silhouette, is embellished with cutout details and punctuated by multicolor encrusted crystals.

The collection’s versatile attitude reflects in the accessories range. Chic and comfortable flats footwear styles are juxtaposed to glamorous platforms showing a sculpted, robust heel giving the illusion of a stiletto when seen from the back. A colorful patchwork of different materials and patterns defines the envelope clutches enriched with good luck appliques, while precious materials, including exotic skin, are crafted for a new boxy bag with a chain strap and a graphic, sinuous metallic closure.