REDVALENTINO FALL/WINTER 2019 PRE COLLECTION

Artists-to-be from Rome’s Accademia di Belle Arti interpret the REDValentino code by just being themselves, in the spaces where they grow and create, bringing romance into reality, each one in his or her own way.

REDValentino gathers a community of like-minded peers, honestly depicting who they are and what they do, accepting reality with all its flaws and poignant imperfections, heralding authenticity as the value.

In doing so, REDValentino calls its own factory and creative community, relying on photographer Luca Strano and videographer Giada Bossi as the eyes onto an ever evolving scene. Their straight gaze brings the personality of each artist forward, no further rumination needed. Their honest point of view captures the point of view of artists and makers caught at their most raw: as students, denizens of a burgeoning creative community.

A very REDValentino line-up of frill & flaps, of point d’esprit and soft militaria, of toughness and grace is left open to honest, individual interpretation. The message is simple: freedom to be oneself, cherishing romanticism as a point of view, not as a dress code. Living the moment. Dreaming the moment. Defining the moment. Using style as personal discourse.