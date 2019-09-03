Red lips and glowy skin with Cynthia Di Meo, MAC Senior Artist

Makeup trends winter 2020. The red lip is a classic, yet it never looks the same. The red lip created for the Luisa Beccaria FW 2019 2020 is incredibly sexy.

Makeup trends winter 2020. The red lip is a classic, yet it never looks the same. The red lip created for the Luisa Beccaria FW 2019 2020 by MAC Senior Artist Cynthia Di Meo is… heart shaped, and incredibly sexy. Watch the video interview with Cynthia Di Meo to get to know more about this makeup look and the make-up products she used.

This is what Cynthia Di Meo told us:

The look is inspired by Luisa herself, a strong woman who knows what she wants. So what better products to use than a beautiful classic red lip? It’s the color of confidence and we paired it against a really beautiful youthful skin and we put a little bit of a shine on the eye just to make it a little bit more elegant.

So that classic red lip… the shape is a heart shape and that’s to keep it a little bit more feminine and more beauty. And the color that we used is MAC ‘Dance with Me’ Retro Matte Liquid Lipstick. It’s one of the long wearing products so for someone that loves a red lip it’s a product to have because you don’t really need to worry about it. Because that’s the last thing, you don’t want to worry about touching up your lips. So Retro Matte Liquid Lipsticks… you put them on, they stay on and they don’t move.

We paired that matteness that’s happening on the lips with a very glowy skin so we have that contrast, and on the skin we use a foundation called Face and Body. MAC Face and Body Foundation is a backstage must-have, because it mimics the appearance of a very healthy skin so you don’t need to worry about adding too much coverage, because it gives you a beautiful finish.

On the eyes we added a little bit of a contour with MAC Groundwork Paint Pot and in the center we highlighted with MAC Clear Lip Gloss. That was to create the illusion of a rounder eye, and also when the light hits it, it gives a little bit of sparkle.

So it’s not overdone. The attention is on the lips but we still added a few elements to the rest of the face, just to dress it up.

Make-up trends Fall Winter 2019 2020. Fashion Show: Luisa Beccaria. Make-up: Cynthia Di Meo. Photo: Charlotte Mesman