Red lips and double eyeliner. Sexy makeup with Tom Pecheux for N21

Tom Pecheux is without any doubt one of the best make-up artists in the world of fashion. His interpretation of the make-up looks for the N21 Fall Winter 2018 2019 Show, in collaboration with M.A.C. Cosmetics, was perfect. Watch the video interview, see the pictures, copy the looks.

The inspiration for N21 is the majorette, the cheerleader. So we are playing with very feminine items. Red lips or a double black eyeliner with a cheerleader feeling, but it can be also kind of ballet and punk rock. You can read it in many different ways but we used both elements: so the girls will have either the red lips or the eyeliner.

And all of them will wear a little bit of glitter, just for the playfulness, the fantasy, that what fashion is about. It’s about enjoying life and to dress up and to show enjoy life. So that what we are doing.

So maybe sometimes we must forget about the trends and just do what we want?

I never think of the trends. It’s not my show. It’s every single designer’s show so I’m trying to bring my knowledge but I like to listen and I like to express with make-up what the designer is looking for. So I think at the end no one is working for trends. People like to create what they want to create and eventually we become trendy. But who knows. You will talk about it!

