A raw, artisanal makeup for Antonio Marras

Tom Pecheux, MAC Makeup Artist, explains the makeup look for the Antonio Marras Summer 2017 Show at the Milan Fashion Week.

“A black and white square on the eyelid. This idea is based on the collection, the theme is Africa and dance, a multicultural African flavor to the collection. When I saw the collection I saw a lot of black and white prints, so I wanted to recreate this look also in the makeup. We are actually stamping the eyelid with a square sponge, for the rest the skin is very natural with a little bit of ‘sun kiss’ on the cheeks, and no lips. a very raw and artisanal makeup.”

