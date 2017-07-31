Prada presents Dialogue, a new visual identity for the Prada Fall/Winter 2017 Womenswear Advertising Campaign

One woman, a multitude of identities – reinvented again and again through fashion. Willy Vanderperre captures the magnetic presence of Kris Grikaite in different states, inspired by key Prada handbags for the Fall/Winter 2017 season.

The strength in using a single model to encapsulate these myriad identities proves the true transformative power of fashion. The ability of clothing to express deep desires and needs. These images, in turn, become a dialogue – a dialogue between the different facets of a woman, between her different identities and incarnations.

A woman, and the women she wishes to be.