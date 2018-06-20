Prada Pre-Fall 2018 Advertising Campaign Industreality

A fantasy factory, a dream-like industrial panorama – a window into a different incarnation of the Prada woman. This facet of 365 exploring the Prada Pre-Fall 2018 womenswear collection envisages a hybrid of the functional and the feminine, models posed with classicism against unexpected, utilitarian backdrops, to create an arresting contemporary contrast.

Captured by Willy Vanderperre in the fictitious factory set of the ‘Prada Warehouse’, these images play with the notion of the ‘manufactured’ – the created and the creative; the imagined and the imaginary; to make and to make-believe. This striking, heightened scenario, bathed in surreal, cinematic Technicolor – another expression of fantasy – is an interplay on the visual vocabulary of invention and reinvention. In these stills, the reality is found in the personas of the trio of models – Kris Grikaite, Fran Summers and Anok Yai – who people these shots and whose distinct personalities shine through the images.

In the background, crates and boxes bear emblems drawn from the Prada universe – hallmarks, markers and talismans, indicating their point of origin. They, like these clothes, express the indelible and immediately-recognisable identity of Prada.