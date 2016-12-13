Prada Paradigme Bag

Prada’s new Paradigme bag owes its name to its incredible versatility, a feature that will allow a range of original future versions to be created, each one showcasing a particular material, manufacturing technique or trend.

The first variant, made of Saffiano leather and available from Spring 2017, features a contrasting two-tone Greek fret geometric pattern on both the upper side of the bag and the strap.

The strap is a distinguishing feature of the model, with metal rings for attaching Prada charms and tricks or any other everyday object.

The name holder attached to the handle has miniature detailing in contrasting colours recalling the Greek fret pattern.

The raw edge design, which reveals the ribbing of the leather, gives the bag a sporty and modern look.

The two different sizes offer both volume and functionality.