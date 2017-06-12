Prada Donna Pre-Fall 2017 Fashion Show

Prada Donna Pre-Fall 2017 Fashion Show
Prada Donna Pre-Fall 2017 Fashion Show

The Prada Menswear and Womenswear Fall/Winter 2017 fashion show gets back to basics, by presenting a collection that expresses the need for a simple and human style of a “nonconformist” man. The show space also reflects this need for sobriety and for a return to reality: a domestic setting created through the use of a continuous dividing wall that separates the space into a series of consecutive sets, for a new feeling of intimacy.

 

Prada Donna Pre-Fall 2017 Fashion Show
Prada Donna Pre-Fall 2017 Fashion Show
Prada Donna Pre-Fall 2017 Fashion Show
Prada Donna Pre-Fall 2017 Fashion Show
Prada Donna Pre-Fall 2017 Fashion Show
Prada Donna Pre-Fall 2017 Fashion Show

Significant the research that goes into the individual pieces of clothing, designed to communicate truth, reality and humanity: the first look presents beige corduroy pants, an azure shirt and a V-neck sweater in gray tones. Poetic and wild qualities are visible through picturesque and slightly abstract landscapes, the expression of a modest and naïve art. Simplicity is an acceptance of human weaknesses – which have value – and represents a rebellion against everything and everyone. The silhouette is mostly long and narrow. The fabrics are very specific, corduroy, leather and tweed dominate. For the knits angora predominates.

Prada Donna Pre-Fall 2017 Fashion Show
Prada Donna Pre-Fall 2017 Fashion Show

There are plenty of accessories: leather and fur berets and belts as well as thick hand-knit scarves and pendants made of shells or wood with a naturalistic and primitive look. The footwear is rich and imaginative; the pony hair and shearling ankle boots are noteworthy. The outfits dedicated to women offer a more complex and, at the same time, more decorative and fun style than the men’s ones.

Prada Donna Pre-Fall 2017 Fashion Show
Prada Donna Pre-Fall 2017 Fashion Show
Prada Donna Pre-Fall 2017 Fashion Show
Prada Donna Pre-Fall 2017 Fashion Show
Prada Donna Pre-Fall 2017 Fashion Show
Prada Donna Pre-Fall 2017 Fashion Show