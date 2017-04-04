Orange makeup look with Petros Petrohilos



It was a very crowded, and busy backstage at the Mila Schon Fall Winter 2017 2018 show at the Milan Fashion Week. International Makeup Artist Petros Petrohilos created the make up look for this show, and we asked him to explain more in detail the secrets of this orange makeup.

“Orange tones on the eyes, and on the cheeks. Everything is quite polished, matte, contoured. We used all different kinds of products, shades, three to four different blushers. All different shades of orange, mostly for the shape of the face.”

In cooperation with ADVERSUS