Nina Ricci Luna Blossom

They swirl together, as almost women. Confidences. “I feel stronger with you.” They have no need to weigh each other up. It’s obvious, at first sight. They become friends, naturally. It’s better, together. The finest way to build up a life. I tell you everything, you listen to me, you burst out laughing, you drag me along with you, we grow up. Free.

Two by two, these girls form an alliance, under the banner of friendship. You are my other self, you inspire me. We’re inseparable, together, we write our story in a flowing hand, deliciously. While being unaware that, one day, they will become Nina and Luna Blossom, for Nina Ricci. Just so genuine.

Which one will lead on the other? No one knows. Not even them. Give me your hand. Grab it if you can. I defy you, temptingly. Will you follow me? Together, with you, fearlessly. An instinctive, whole, indefectible friendship. On a quest for femininity: we play with each other.

JAC JAGACIAK (girl in blue dress)

She embarks on the adventure thanks to Frida, her best friend. One is a brunette with blue green eyes, the other blonde with blue grey eyes. The two are inseparable. Two girls made for each other, whose differences add up so perfectly. An unfailing friendship initiated backstage of the catwalks during their teenage years. Jac and Frida live in unison, instagram each other and even meld their names together: #Frigaciak seals their friendship. In the end, Jac will be Luna Blossom. Mysterious. Determined. Impetuous. Sensual. Almost a woman. It is not a dream. In Nina, she finds her ally, her mirror. An instinctive, strong, authentic bond.

FRIDA GUSTAVSSON (girl in white dress)

She continues the adventure with Jac, her best friend. One is blonde with blue grey eyes, the other a brunette with blue green eyes. The two are inseparable. Two girls made for each other, whose differences add up so perfectly. An unfailing friendship initiated backstage of the catwalks during their teenage years. Frida and Jac live in unison, instagram each other and even meld their names together: #Frigaciak seals their friendship. In the end, Frida will be Nina. Radiant. Sparkling. A false ingénue. Sensual. Soon to be a woman. It is not a dream. In Luna Blossom, she finds her ally, her mirror. An instinctive, strong and authentic bond.

XIAO WEN JU (girl in glittering dress)

From Luna Blossom, she has adopted her adventurous spirit and confidence. A blossom girl, and indefectible ally. Ready to explore new territories, so long as it’s with her friend. So long as it’s with Jing Wen, who will be Nina. Their first encounter was enough for their first steps together as a duo to turn into her “best memory”. No need to say everything, a glance, a gesture, a burst of laughter. From now on, it’s for life.

JING WEN (girl in white dress)

From Nina, she has adopted her innocence and sparkling softness. An indefectible ally. So long as it’s with her friend. So long as it’s with Xiao Wen Ju, who will be Luna Blossom, she knows she could make a thousand discoveries. Their first encounter was enough for her to dare live out her first season as a top model. Xiao Wen Ju understood it all as soon as they saw each other, and it inspired her intrepidity. From now on, it’s for life.

TOFFEE APPLE

The delicate ingredients bring out the very best of themselves. And awaken the senses. Gourmet delight is tempting. The flight is beautiful. Expansive grace in a citrus spiral. Calabrian lemon and Caipirinha lime intertwine, for a stunning freshness. Right in the dual-faceted heart. Smooth gardenia is draped in a delicious veil of toffee apple. Then cedar wood wraps itself around caressing white musks. Delicate and radiant sensuality.

Nina is a bright, sparkling and sensual fragrance imagined by the Master Perfumer Olivier Cresp. The gourmet desire of young girls since 2006, a love story that has lasted 10 years so far. The right age to find one’s inseparable other.

DELICIOUS PEAR

Its luminous, irresistibly modern ingredients just take your senses away. The flight is beautiful. Colourful and scintillating. It subtly espouses both bergamot and a Nashi pear. The heart beats with the mingled rhythm of jasmine, magnolia and peony. This happy marriage of delicate petals, with their pastel gleams, delicately takes over our sensations. Then comes cedar, then musk. In sparkling harmony, they graciously enfold this sensually floral bouquet.

Luna Blossom is an impetuously poetic fragrance. Conceived by Fabrice Pellegrin, the son of the perfumer, and grandson of a gatherer of jasmine.

A CULT BOTTLE – Nina

An apple with a tempting gentleness that finds its inspiration in the history of the House of Nina Ricci. A worthy heir to Fille d’Eve, a contemporary reinterpretation of the bottle designed by Lalique in 1952. A delightful, transparently blushing apple. Three silver leaves enhance falsely ingenuous curves and promise to devour life. It has the exquisite charm of found paradise. A bottle dedicated to Nina, her delights, her youth, her recklessness. The colour of her dreams. Hand in hand with Luna.

A CULT BOTTLE – Luna Blossom

A bottle whose delicate elegance derives its source from the history of the Maison Nina Ricci. It is the worthy heiress of Fille d’Eve, and a contemporary, Parisian reinterpretation of the bottle designed by Lalique back in 1952. A delicate, gleamingly violet apple with the vibrancy of fuchsia. A satin collar ardently encircles its neck, while two leaves of gold are set to rustle after the slightest breath. An efflorescent, luminous bottle, devoted to Luna Blossom, Belle de Nina. It has all the freshness of the world’s first morning.

Nina EDT Price Range

HK$430/30ml, HK$610/50ml, HK$750/80ml

Nina Luna Blossom EDT Price Range

HK$430/30ml, HK$610/50ml, HK$750/80ml

Launch Date

March 2017

Nina Ricci Fragrance Counters

