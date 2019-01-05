Natural Beauty. Pure Giuseppe: Introducing the new Giuseppe Zanotti

Giuseppe Zanotti unveils its Spring Summer 2019 advertising campaign images. Photographed for the first time by Craig McDean and featuring model Grace Elizabeth, the pared-back, emotive portfolio captures the essence of Giuseppe Zanotti—feminine, beautifully crafted and luxuriously one-of-kind—through the filter of today’s contemporary woman.

Shot in studio, minimalist and bare, the portraits are wonderfully real yet full of emotion and allure. Alternating between black and white and color, the images show Grace in spring’s standout styles, including the ornate, couture-crafted “Peony” stiletto sandal and the dazzling “Hollie Big Diamond” flat, among others.

Yet, there’s nothing overwrought or overdone. Grace’s poses are natural and intimate. And the accompanying styling, from frayed denim shorts to an oversize blazer to rolled up jeans, is a remarkable counterpoint, showcasing how women dress today.

“I really wanted to do something different, modern with this campaign,” says Giuseppe Zanotti. “My shoes have always been and will always be works of art—embellished, feminine, gorgeous… but today there are no longer rules about evening style versus day. A contemporary woman is just as comfortable pairing a stiletto with jeans as a flat with a dress. The choice is hers.”

A modern treatise on contemporary style and inherent beauty, the campaign puts the shoes and the self-possessed women who wear them front and center. Add-ons are not needed. To wit, the six portraits and one still life are a pure expression of Giuseppe Zanotti’s essence.

The new campaign breaks worldwide in January and will be featured on leading international fashion magazines and sites.

ABOUT GIUSEPPE ZANOTTI:

Giuseppe Zanotti is an Italian luxury footwear and fashion designer known for his sculptural, jeweled heels and fashion forward sneakers.

Through his eponymous label, Giuseppe Zanotti, the Italian-born designer manufactures and distributes women’s, men’s and children’s shoes as well as small leather goods, handbags, jewelry and ready-to-wear. Available in 75 countries worldwide, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes are a red carpet favorite, inspired by and connected to the world of film, music and art.