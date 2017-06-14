NAOMI CAMPBELL AND JOURDAN DUNN STAR IN NEW BURBERRY SPRING/SUMMER CAMPAIGN

NAOMI CAMPBELL AND JOURDAN DUNN STAR IN NEW BURBERRY SPRING/SUMMER CAMPAIGN “Naomi and Jourdan – two great British icons, two strong, beautiful women and the two perfect faces for our new campaign. It is, as always, a real privilege to work with them.” Christopher Bailey, Burberry Chief Creative and Chief Executive Officer

Burberry unveils its Spring/Summer 2015 campaign starring British icons Naomi Campbell and Jourdan Dunn.

THE GLOBAL CAMPAIGN

Conceived under the creative direction of Christopher Bailey, the campaign was shot by Mario Testino in London, and brings the joyous mood of the brand’s Spring/Summer 2015 collection to life. Placing the newest interpretations of the iconic Burberry trench coat at the heart of the vision, the campaign celebrates the collection’s bright book cover designs and hand-painted pieces.

UNITING MODERN BRITISH TALENT

The SS15 Campaign features an eclectic mix of modern British talent:

Naomi Campbell: Re-joining the Burberry cast for the first time since her Burberry campaign in 2001, also featuring Kate Moss.

Jourdan Dunn: This marks her fourth Burberry campaign, having first appeared in the Spring/Summer 2011 campaign, also featuring Cara Delevingne.

George Barnett: British musician (drummer in These New Puritans) and current face of the Burberry Brit Rhythm fragrance campaign.

George Le Page: British musician (drummer in Of Empires) – this marks his first campaign for Burberry, having recently opened and closed the Burberry Prorsum Menswear Spring/Summer 2015 show in June 2014.

THE COLLECTION

Customers can shop the Burberry trench coat collection in stores globally and on Burberry.com from today with the full Burberry Spring/Summer 2015 collections available globally from 5 January 2015.

The campaign will launch in January 2015 across global platforms including outdoor and print advertising, Burberry.com, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Google+, Instagram, Pinterest, LinkedIn, Sina Weibo, Youku, and WeChat.