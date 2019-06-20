MSGM MEN’S SPRING-SUMMER 2020

Estati d’animo, a summer state of mind: youth, desire, energy, colour, love. Celebrating ten years in true MSGM style: looking forward, seeking pleasure.

“It is ten years since I started MSGM, and for me it is just the beginning. This collection is like a stamp of our DNA, a map for our future,” says Massimo Giorgetti, creative director of MSGM.

Life lived by water: at the beach, by the pool, in the mind. How you feel, who you see, what you make happen – it’s a commitment to positivity and a way of being for always.

MSGM tailoring is in tonal looks with everything the same shade: a turquoise trouser suit, or a hot pink shorts suit. Graffiti drawings, dream-like sketches you do on a summer day, are printed on linen suit jackets, or the looseness of a linen hoodie. It’s about the attitude, like a boxy grey double-breasted pinstripe blazer worn over blue fluoro bandana print shirt and shorts.

Denim jackets, shorts and shirts are laser-treated as if light is reflected on water, a ripple effect that’s like a new MSGM tie-dye. Meanwhile, wide bands of tie-dye decorate denim jackets and shorts that’s otherwise fully bleached, and jersey pieces are a riot of vivid colour tie-dye. Swimwear is worn on the street, while contrast leopard prints, acid floral prints and lobster prints are pumped up with high summer intensity.

MSGM is proud to collaborate with Berlin-based artist Nobert Bisky using his images of yearning, romance and desire, like a new love first glimpsed. A painting of a young male face is used as a patch on tailoring or as a jacquard sweater, while sun-kissed male bodies are printed onto shirts and shorts. The slogan in Italian on a holographic T-shirt captures the whole collection: “They will never take the summer away from me”.

Sebago shoes are customised with MSGM graffiti and sketches. The second chapter of MSGM x Fila sees the collaboration expand, with bags, bum bags, swim shorts and caps joining the MSGM take on the Fila Adrenaline sneaker.

The MSGM spring summer men’s show is held at the Nelson Mandela Forum, a venue which celebrates Mandela’s belief in the connection between sport, equality, democracy and the power of youth.