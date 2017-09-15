Michael Kors Spring 2018, all about ease, the relaxed attitude of sarongs, kimonos and pajamas

Michael Kors Spring 2018 is all about ease, the relaxed attitude of sarongs, kimonos and pajamas juxtaposed with oversized menswear tailoring, laid-back jackets, trenches, shirts, shorts and trousers, the luxe sweatshirt, barefoot glamour for evening, fractional layering, catching the breeze with chiffon, linen gauze and georgette

Scarf skirts and dresses, the streamer shirt and poet’s blouse, tints of rosewater, wisteria and cornflower, a mix of blues from surf and maritime to water, crisp tones of black and white, earthy shades of sand, pearl and smoke play off of peanut and acorn

Artisanal detailing, hand-weaving, tie dye and dimensional embroidery, painterly takes on tropical palms, the oversized shoulder sack, softly knotted sandals and satchels, the ultra luxe croc flip flop, the Michael Kors man mixes urban tailoring with tropical ease, crushed pinstripes pair with bold palm prints.

Relaxed jackets, cabana shirts, pleated trousers and shorts play off of textural knits and softly draped tees, the mariner duffel. The refined backpack, a luxe take on the sport sandal, Manhattan to Malibu…Beverly Hills to Bora Bora. Spring 2018