FASHION, FASHION SHOWS

Michael Kors Spring 2018, all about ease, the relaxed attitude of sarongs, kimonos and pajamas

Share
Pin
Share
Michael Kors Spring 2018 LOOK 73 LEXI WHITE SILK COTTON TAFFETA SHIRT, WHITE DOUBLE CREPE SABLÉ PANT WITH SILVER LEAF SEQUIN EMBROIDERY
Michael Kors Spring 2018 LOOK 73
LEXI
WHITE SILK COTTON TAFFETA SHIRT, WHITE DOUBLE CREPE SABLÉ PANT WITH SILVER LEAF SEQUIN EMBROIDERY

Michael Kors Spring 2018 is all about ease, the relaxed attitude of sarongs, kimonos and pajamas juxtaposed with oversized menswear tailoring, laid-back jackets, trenches, shirts, shorts and trousers, the luxe sweatshirt, barefoot glamour for evening, fractional layering, catching the breeze with chiffon, linen gauze and georgette

Scarf skirts and dresses, the streamer shirt and poet’s blouse, tints of rosewater, wisteria and cornflower, a mix of blues from surf and maritime to water, crisp tones of black and white, earthy shades of sand, pearl and smoke play off of peanut and acorn

Artisanal detailing, hand-weaving, tie dye and dimensional embroidery, painterly takes on tropical palms, the oversized shoulder sack, softly knotted sandals and satchels, the ultra luxe croc flip flop, the Michael Kors man mixes urban tailoring with tropical ease, crushed pinstripes pair with bold palm prints.

Relaxed jackets, cabana shirts, pleated trousers and shorts play off of textural knits and softly draped tees, the mariner duffel. The refined backpack, a luxe take on the sport sandal, Manhattan to Malibu…Beverly Hills to Bora Bora. Spring 2018

LOOK 68 BELLA SUNTAN STRETCH TULLE BODYSUIT WITH BLACK LEAF SEQUIN EMBROIDERY, BLACK STRETCH PEBBLE CREPE SCISSOR SKIRT WITH BLACK LEAF SEQUIN EMBROIDERY
LOOK 68
BELLA
SUNTAN STRETCH TULLE BODYSUIT WITH BLACK LEAF SEQUIN EMBROIDERY, BLACK STRETCH PEBBLE CREPE SCISSOR SKIRT WITH BLACK LEAF SEQUIN EMBROIDERY
LOOK 62 ELLEN BLACK/WHITE LEAF BANDEAU, BLACK/WHITE LEAF SILK GEORGETTE WRAP SKIRT, BLACK/ WHITE MELISE LEAF SILK SHOULDER SACK
LOOK 62
ELLEN
BLACK/WHITE LEAF BANDEAU, BLACK/WHITE LEAF SILK GEORGETTE WRAP SKIRT, BLACK/ WHITE MELISE LEAF SILK SHOULDER SACK
LOOK 46 OUMAR HEMP CASHMERE/LINEN PULLOVER, HEMP PALM LINEN CROPPED TROUSER, NATURAL/ PEANUT BILLY CANVAS/LEATHER MARINER DUFFEL, NATURAL/PEANUT BILLY CANVAS/ LEATHER BACKPACK
LOOK 46
OUMAR
HEMP CASHMERE/LINEN PULLOVER, HEMP PALM LINEN CROPPED TROUSER, NATURAL/ PEANUT BILLY CANVAS/LEATHER MARINER DUFFEL, NATURAL/PEANUT BILLY CANVAS/ LEATHER BACKPACK
LOOK 39 KIRSTY MARITIME TIE DYE SILK GEORGETTE HANDKERCHIEF SLIP, MARITIME MELISE TIE DYE SILK SHOULDER SACK
LOOK 39
KIRSTY
MARITIME TIE DYE SILK GEORGETTE HANDKERCHIEF SLIP, MARITIME MELISE
TIE DYE SILK SHOULDER SACK
LOOK 38 TRULS MARITIME COTTON/LINEN COAT, OPAL BLUE TIE DYE CASHMERE PULLOVER, WHITE LINEN/ COTTON SHIRT, MARITIME COTTON/LINEN TROUSER, WHITE BRYANT LEATHER TRAVELER
LOOK 38
TRULS
MARITIME COTTON/LINEN COAT, OPAL BLUE
TIE DYE CASHMERE PULLOVER, WHITE LINEN/
COTTON SHIRT, MARITIME COTTON/LINEN TROUSER, WHITE BRYANT LEATHER TRAVELER
LOOK 12 MAGGIE WISTERIA TIE DYE CASHMERE T-SHIRT, WHITE LINEN CREPE DRAPED SKIRT WITH THISTLE PALM TIE DYE CHIFFON SEQUIN EMBROIDERY, PEANUT KIKI LEATHER SCARF HANDLE SHOULDER BAG
LOOK 12
MAGGIE
WISTERIA TIE DYE CASHMERE T-SHIRT, WHITE LINEN CREPE DRAPED SKIRT WITH THISTLE PALM TIE DYE CHIFFON SEQUIN EMBROIDERY, PEANUT KIKI LEATHER SCARF HANDLE SHOULDER BAG
LOOK 01 CAROLYN CARNATION TIE DYE CASHMERE SWEATSHIRT, CARNATION TIE DYE CASHMERE BLANKET, ACORN MALDIVES WOVEN LEATHER TOTE
LOOK 01
CAROLYN
CARNATION TIE DYE CASHMERE SWEATSHIRT,
CARNATION TIE DYE CASHMERE BLANKET, ACORN MALDIVES WOVEN LEATHER TOTE

Share this article on your social media