Michael Kors Fall 2017 Michael Kors Collection runway show on Wednesday, February 15, 2017, at Spring Studios in New York, NY.

Blake Lively: Azalea-and-navy floral sequined stretch-tulle dress with silk-chiffon ruffles and a white Vachetta leather belt, both from the Spring 2017 Michael Kors Collection.

Amanda Peet: Black-and-white leopard silk-georgette shirtdress with a leopard fabric belt, both from the Transeason 2017 Michael Kors Collection.

Deepika Padukone: Navy bonded wool-and-cotton gabardine sleeveless coat and a white stretch-poplin blouse with maritime, nutmeg and white Marilyn leather wedges and a white Mia soutache shoulder bag, all from the Spring 2017 Michael Kors Collection.

Jourdan Dunn: Banker gray cashmere asymmetric pullover and stretch tropical wool carrot pants with black Sherry sandals, all from the Transeason 2017 Michael Kors Collection.

Coco König: Nutmeg floral jacquard jacket, merino bralette and floral jacquard short with a Vachetta leather belt, Smith calf leather platform sandals and a Yasmeen small crocodile clutch, all from the Spring 2017 Michael Kors Collection.

Martha Hunt: Navy merino bralette and tube skirt with a navy Mia shoulder bag, all from the Spring 2017 Michael Kors Collection, with nutmeg Jacqueline sandals.

Selah Marley: Safari green twill jumpsuit with a black grommeted belt from MICHAEL Michael Kors Summer 2017, and black calf leather Priscilla sandals from the Spring 2017 Michael Kors Collection.

Rose Gilroy: Navy-and-white gingham wool jacquard coat, black cashmere cropped turtleneck and white double-crepe-sablé wide-leg trousers with a nutmeg Yasmeen small floral intarsia clutch, all from the Spring 2017 Michael Kors Collection.

Emily Ratajkowski: Black merino off-the-shoulder midriff and black-and-white houndstooth wool jacquard trumpet skirt with a Mia studded French calf leather satchel, all from the Transeason 2017 Michael Kors Collection.

Harley Viera-Newton: Flamingo wool-gabardine trench coat and a hand-crochet stretch-viscose dress with rattan Pembrey floral calf leather platform sandals and Hadley floral-embellished French calf leather Bermuda bag, all from the Spring 2017 Michael Kors Collection.

Laura Love: Navy “Love” intarsia cashmere oversized pullover with a white Mia French calf leather shoulder bag and azalea floral Caroline platform sandals, all from the Spring 2017 Michael Kors Collection.

Rainey Qualley: Crimson wool double-breasted vest, wool-zip pants and black Paxton boots, all from the Transeason 2017 Michael Kors Collection, with a rattan Mia French calf leather shoulder satchel from the Spring 2017 Michael Kors Collection.

Alexandra Richards: Black wool-and-silk gabardine slashed coat with a Vachetta leather belt and Doris sandals, all from the Spring 2017 Michael Kors Collection, and a black Yasmeen small grommeted snakeskin clutch from the Resort 2017 Michael Kors Collection.

Delilah Belle Hamlin: Azalea floral jacquard double-breasted coat, long-sleeve cashmere crewneck and chambray gaucho jean with peanut Debbie calf leather-and-cork platform sandals and an azalea-and-orange Mia snakeskin shoulder satchel, all from the Spring 2017 Michael Kors Collection.

Erin Wasson: Navy cashmere turtleneck, maritime side-zip flare pants and a nutmeg Baxter clutch, all from the Spring 2017 Michael Kors Collection, with white Hunt patent leather pumps from the Resort 2017 Michael Kors Collection.

Patti Hansen: Gold metallic-leather trench coat, black tissue-weight turtleneck and double-face flared pants with Garner suede pumps, all from the Resort 2017 Michael Kors Collection, and a black-and-gold Julie small studded leather camera bag from the Fall 2017 Michael Kors Collection.

Cami Morrone: Black wool crushed-sleeve blazer and black stretch straight-leg pants, both from the Spring 2017 Michael Kors Collection, with patent leather Jacqueline sandals.

Princess Olympia of Greece: Floral-embellished oversized denim jacket and a white ribbed sweater tank, both from MICHAEL Michael Kors Summer 2017, and a white Yasmeen small soutache clutch from the Spring 2017 Michael Kors Collection.

Olivia Palermo: White silk-georgette ruffled blouse and black silk-georgette skirt with a Vachetta leather belt, all from the Spring 2017 Michael Kors Collection.

Soo Joo Park: Nutmeg cashmere puff-sleeve pullover and floral crepe-sablé palazzo pants with a white Vachetta leather belt, maritime Holland platform sandals and a nutmeg-and-white Mia shoulder bag, all from the Spring 2017 Michael Kors Collection.

Sistine Stallone: Navy ribbed sweater dress, white Hutton sandals and black Sloan small quilted-leather shoulder bag, all from MICHAEL Michael Kors Spring 2017, with a silver-tone Michael Kors Access Bradshaw Smartwatch.

Gala Gonzalez: Nutmeg floral silk-georgette jumpsuit and Vachetta leather belt, white Smith calf leather platform sandals and navy, nutmeg and white Mia French calf leather crossbody satchel, all from the Spring 2017 Michael Kors Collection.

Camille Charrière: Pearl gray cashmere oversized pullover, white stretch-poplin shirt and hemp linen-serge cropped trousers from the Spring 2017 Michael Kors Collection.

Aimee Song: Maritime, garden and white silk-and-cotton sweater vest with a polka dot silk-georgette shirtdress, both from the Resort 2017 Michael Kors Collection, and a Michael Kors X FUJIFILM INSTAX® Camera.

Charlotte Groeneveld: Black grommet-embellished tie-neck blouse and a crocodile-embossed leather mini skirt from MICHAEL Michael Kors Spring 2017.

Veronika Heilbrunner: Nutmeg floral silk-georgette bias dress from the Spring 2017 Michael Kors Collection.

Chiara Ferragni: Navy cashmere cropped pullover from the Spring 2017 Michael Kors Collection and white carpenter jeans from MICHAEL Michael Kors Summer 2017.

Camila Coelho: Nutmeg floral jacquard princess coat with sequined embroidery and a nutmeg Mia French calf leather shoulder satchel, both from the Spring 2017 Michael Kors Collection.

Kristina Bazan: Black mirror-embroidered cashmere sweater dress and white Julie small French calf leather camera bag, both from the Resort 2017 Michael Kors Collection with a camel-and-black leopard-print wool coat.

Chriselle Lim: Navy cashmere pullover, white stretch-poplin dickey, chambray floral jacquard peplum skirt with sequined embroidery and a Vachetta leather belt, all from the Spring 2017 Michael Kors Collection.

Margaret Zhang: Black polka dot sleeveless blouse and a polka dot maxi skirt from MICHAEL Michael Kors Spring 2017.

Michelle Salas: Black faux-fur peacoat from MICHAEL Michael Kors Fall 2016 with a white ribbed sweater tank and black polka-dot cady pleated wide-leg trousers from MICHAEL Michael Kors Spring 2017 and a Yasmeen small embellished leather clutch from the Resort 2017 Michael Kors Collection.

Jeanne Damas: Sand wool-and-silk gabardine jacket with a chambray-and-white striped silk-georgette shirt and banker gray stretch tropical wool cropped trousers, all from the Spring 2017 Michael Kors Collection.

Jessica Gomes: Maritime sleeveless tunic, side-zip flare pants and navy Smith calf leather platform sandals, all from the Spring 2017 Michael Kors Collection, with a Goldie maritime-and-white small French calf leather shoulder bag from the Resort 2017 Michael Kors Collection.

Jennifer Tse: Maritime polka dot silk-georgette scarf and wool-crepe broadcloth jacket with a maritime-and-white striped merino cropped pullover, polka dot silk-georgette palazzo trousers and a French calf leather double-O-ring belt, all from the Resort 2017 Michael Kors Collection.

Yoyo Cao: Black twill vest, ribbed turtleneck and straight-leg twill trouser with a skinny belt, white Mercer large tote and black Valencia heels, all from MICHAEL Michael Kors Spring 2017.

Hikari Mori: Sand wool-gabardine trench coat, navy chambray-and-gray argyle cashmere pullover, bold stripe stretch-poplin shirt and a wool-and-silk gabardine Bermuda with a nutmeg Mia French calf leather shoulder and Bryson calf leather-and-cork platform loafers, all from the Spring 2017 Michael Kors Collection, and a Michael Kors X FUJIFILM INSTAX® Camera.

Nazha: Chambray floral crepe de chine double-collar blouse and shorts and a white Stanwyck ruffled French calf leather clutch, all from the Spring 2017 Michael Kors Collection, with navy Jacqueline sandals.

Ai Hashimoto: Maritime-and-white lace Henley with stretch-poplin trim and polka dot cotton-matelassé pants with a striped French calf leather double-O-ring belt and Vanessa calf-and-patent leather pumps, all from the Resort 2017 Michael Kors Collection.

Irene Kim: Black-and-white merino racing pullover and black bonded plongé zip skirt, both from the Resort 2017 Michael Kors Collection.

Min Hyo-Rin: Wave-and-garden graphic chevron silk-georgette blouse and sequined skirt with a maritime-and-white Julie small French calf leather camera bag, all from the Resort 2017 Michael Kors Collection.

Anny Fan: Caramel-and-white hexagon intarsia mink balmacaan with a black cashmere pullover, white stretch-poplin dickey and black pebble-crepe trousers, all from the Resort 2016 Michael Kors Collection.

Amber An: White-and-navy striped georgette blazer, navy viscose ribbed tank and striped georgette trousers, all from MICHAEL Michael Kors Holiday 2016.

Jasper Liu: Smoke stretch-cotton gabardine anorak trench coat with a white terry pullover and smoke stretch-cotton gabardine cropped trousers, both from Michael Kors Men’s.