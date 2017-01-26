Michael Kors Collection Spring 2017

Powerful romance. Crisply tailored jackets and coats juxtaposed with soft fluid dresses, relaxed trousers and flirty skirts. The big and little of it… the strong shoulder… the defined waist… extravagantly oversized pullovers, cardigans and trenches… the shrunken coquette sweater.

Romantic bias ruffles, bold spring florals, intricate 3-d flower embroideries, optimistic hues of aqua, palm, azalea and tangerine mixed with white. Neutral shades of nutmeg, navy, chambray and sand, urbane black and white, the curved-heel platform sandal, the sleek platform wedge. The flatform oxford, the oversized clutch, the chainhandled bermuda bag, the utilitarian-strapped satchel. Love is in the air…