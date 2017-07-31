Michael Kors Collection Fall 2017

Sensual strength…the Michael Kors woman juxtaposes softly draped dresses, skirts and blouses with powerfully tailored coats, jackets and trousers. The strong shoulder and defined waist…covered-up sexiness, the leg revealed through wrapping, slits and slashes, urban takes on languid kimonos and sarongs, the seductive allure of fringe, the gleam of molten silver and gold in liquid lamé, grommets and paillettes.
Abstracted animal motifs from leopard to cheetah to python…the soft, crushable bag…the crisp city portfolio, architectural heels on choked pumps, slouchy boots and strappy sandals, tones of gray from banker to charcoal, rich accents of merlot and magnolia, the sleek chic of black…warm shades of camel, cream, saddle, chocolate and olive…urbane luxe.