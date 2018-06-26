Michael Kors capsule collection of watches, handbags and footwear ‘Rory’

Michael Kors announced an upcoming capsule collection of watches, handbags and footwear embellished with an original piece of hardware — named ‘Rory’ — that celebrates the Leo astrological sign. The capsule features eight pieces in total, comprised of three handbags, three footwear styles and two watches.

Inspired by Michael’s astrological sign and his signature style, the Rory detailing is a lionhead shaped motif wearing aviator sunglasses. Ruled by the sun, Leos are known for their charismatic personality, playful energy and confidence, making them the most expressive sign of the zodiac. The Rory hardware brings this distinctive character to various styles of handbags and footwear, ranging from backpacks to pumps.

The Rory capsule collection will be available in Michael Kors stores worldwide, from August 2018.