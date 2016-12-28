Makeup looks and trends. Sexy skin, lips and eyebrows for Stella Jean

In this video interview Michele Magnani, Global Senior Artist di MAC, explains the make-up look he created for the Stella Jean Fashion Show SS 2017. Keywords for this make-up look are a very natural and fresh skin and ‘hair by hair designed’-eyebrows.

Don’t miss the many backstage tricks and tips Magnani gives us in this interview. We especially love his tips for natural looking eyebrows (‘Like the ones of teenagers before they start plucking them’). Very interesting are also Magnani’s tips for a natural looking skin (‘No woman wakes up with a fresh skin in the morning!’).

And check out the three key products you need to do this wonderful make-up yourself.

