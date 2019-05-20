Make-up trends summer 2019. It is all about warm desert colors

Summer 2019 is all about warm colors: orange, pink, reddish colors. Sunset colors. Shimmering, sunny colors dominate the fashion collections and the make-up. Orange eye make-up is an absolute summer hit. Take a look at the make-up look Tom Pecheux and the MAC Cosmetics team created for the Antonio Marras SS 2019 Fashion Show to get an idea of the latest make-up trends. Watch the video interview below.

Tom Pecheux about the make-up at the Antonio Marras’ SS 2019 Fashion Show:

‘Antonio Marras is one of the reasons why we love fashion. He lives in a dream world and he is very generous. He likes to share it with us. He likes to take us with him on his journey and it’s wonderful.’

How did you make this dream come true in the make up? ‘

As you say, it’s a dream, but it is based on a true story. It’s an incredible story. Antonio Marras took it as a starting point and translated it into the clothes. It’s kind of a African urban Italian feeling… at the end it’s a mix of a lot of different cultures and a lot of references. But there is a very warm feeling in the clothes. The collection contains very summery clothes, a lot of see-through, a lot of pieces coming from different materials put together.’

‘So we wanted to create a warm but dreamy world on the face. We created a kind of bronzy, desert stone mask all over the eyes, and all over the upper face. So it’s all shimmery and orangey and it’s almost like that red ground that you can find in Africa, that kind of feeling. It looks great with those incredible beautiful hair shapes created by hair stylist James Pecis. So it’s kind of a reinterpretation of an African dream.’

