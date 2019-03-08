Make-up SS 2019. Glamorous and sexy makeup by Jessica Nedza for Elisabetta Franchi

Backstage at the SS 2019 Elisabetta Franchi Fashion Show we met make-up artist Jessica Nedza. She created the make-up look for this show. ‘The make-up is sexy and simple’, Jessica told us. Watch the video interview and photos and copy this beautiful summer look!

This is what Jessica Nedza told us about the make-up look and make-up products:

The collection is inspired by what is called ‘The Dream’, Elisabetta’s Dream. It’s very colorful, so for these reasons we wanted to keep the makeup simple, to go with any kind of look. It is also very fresh and very light.

So we have some really light coverage. We are using the products of Diego Dalla Palma. We have the Illuminating Foundation, very light illuminating skin, lots of highlights, lots of mascara. I’m using the Ciglione Mascara also from Diego Dalla Palma. We just put on a little bit of eye gloss on the eyes. That’s it.

And a little tiny bit of blush, very very light. It is more about the highlights. The girls almost look a little bit sweaty and very transparent, very sexy and glamorous because they have all this shimmer in the face. And then we just have a really light and shimmery nude lip. I think it’s number 71. We keep it simple this time.

