Give your look the royal treatment this holiday, with a collection of chic, coordinated sets for eyes, lips and face in a variety of colour combinations to give you endless options for a rendezvous you’ll never forget. Accented with brush kits and a limited-edition Viva Glamorous lip palette, no cameo appearance is complete without a look that’s positively resplendent.

AVAILABLE

Nov 3rd, 2014 Pre-launch at M∙A∙C BEAUTY AVENUE counter

Nov 7th, 2014 at all M·A·C locations

CLICK HERE FOR MORE BEAUTY ON TRENDYSTYLE HONG KONG