 M.A.C latest RED RED RED Collection is coming, best fit the makeup looks for coming fabulous CNY and Valentines’ Day!

RED, RED, RED

Set the scene for a scarlet seduction with this smoking-hot collection of red, red and more red. Let inhibitions fall by the wayside with this sizzling collection that turns the heat all the way. Eyes flit the gamut from soft pink to fiery red, while lips run rampant from yellow-tinged tomato to soft orange and unabashed raspberry.

Casual Colour brings warmth to lips and cheeks in hues from coral to soft rose, while Nail Lacquer completes
the sexiest of looks in bright pink, creamy orange-red or ruby frost with sparkles.

M.A.C RED RED RED Collection
M.A.C RED RED RED Collection, Eyeshadow Strike While Haute
M.A.C RED RED RED Collection, Nail Lacquer Red Red Red
M.A.C RED RED RED Collection, Casual Color Out of Fun
M.A.C RED RED RED Collection, Cremesheen Glass Meteoric

