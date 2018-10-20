Louis Vuitton has a renowned history of collaboration and, in recent years, celebrated artists from Jeff Koons to Stephen Sprouse and Yayoi Kusama have stamped their mark upon its Monogram canvas. Now, the emblematic Grace Coddington has applied her idiosyncratic eye to a capsule collection of leather goods, accessories, shoes and ready-to-wear, designed alongside Nicolas Ghesquière and directly inspired by her legendary love of cats.

The illustrations that decorate this collection depict her dear Persians, Pumpkin and Blanket, as well as Nicolas Ghesquière’s dog, Léon. Drawn by Grace, and leaping across orange monograms reflecting her flame-coloured hair or graphic monochrome, they present a new chapter in the Louis Vuitton story: the Catogram.

Throughout the Catogram collection, creative charm is married with the exacting craftsmanship of the Louis Vuitton ateliers: handbags are lined with signed, mouse-printed canvas; every luggage tag meticulously edge-dyed. One facet of the capsule, the Cats On Leather collection, precisely prints and embosses a colourful menagerie across natural leather in an eccentric exploration of savoir- faire. New Classics (such as Petite Malle or City Steamer) and icons (Speedy or Neverfull) are given a fresh twist; even Catogram lambswool blankets and nylon umbrellas are transformed into unique statements. Elegance is seen from a fresh perspective: clutch bags take the cartoon form of reclining cats or sweetly smiling dogs; louche silk pyjamas appear as refined daywear.

This audacious irreverence is in harmony with both Grace’s iconoclastic style and Ghesquière’s fascination with eccentricity–as well as reflecting their mutual adoration of animals.

Here is timeless luxury animated by a playful spirit; a covetable collection of travelling companions.

The Louis Vuitton X Grace Coddington collection will be available in store on November 2nd 2018.