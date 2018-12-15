LOUIS VUITTON – TWIST BAG – NEW CLASSIC

Launched in 2015 and inspired by the Pochette Trapèze clutch, Louis Vuitton’s Twist Bag is now a new classic. While the cleverly designed “wave” base provides extra space, the updated LV metal twist lock impresses with its 3D bombé effect and a modern, architectural feel, standing out as a new signature of the House.

In Fall/Winter 2018, the iconic Twist Bag continues to delight with a new array of timeless hues and a refreshing style. Fashioned from Epi leather and embellished with the signature twist lock, it features a short chain handle with contrasting braided leather. A colourful LV charm adds an elegant and chic touch to the contemporary look.

A playful take on a classic design, the Twist Bag pays homage to Louis Vuitton’s travel and trunk-making heritage. Crafted from Epi leather, it is adorned with embroidered travel stickers and studs, evoking the House’s signatures. The emblematic LV metal twist lock adds a final touch of playfulness.

Embodying Louis Vuitton’s relentless pursuit of craftsmanship excellence, the Twist Bag is embellished with a sunburst of gold and silver engraved flower-shaped studs, a nod to the colossal Sun sculpture adorning the Place Vendôme flagship in Paris. A glamourous accessory to complete every day or night look, it has been sought after by trendsetters and celebrities.