LOUIS VUITTON. THE ARTYCAPUCINES LIMITED EDITION COLLECTION

The ArtyCapucines Collection sees six contemporary artists bring their unique visions to Louis Vuitton’s iconic Capucines bag.

First launched in 2013 and named after Rue des Capucines, the Parisian street on which Louis Vuitton opened his first store in 1854, the Capucines bag has quickly become a contemporary classic. With the limited-edition Arty Capucines Collection, the bag’s distinctive design and silhouette provides an ideal “blank canvas” for six leading international artists: Sam Falls, Urs Fischer, Nicholas Hlobo, Alex Israel, Tschabalala Self, and Jonas Wood.

In the spirit of Louis Vuitton’s renowned collaborations with artists such as Stephen Sprouse, Takashi Murakami, Richard Prince, Yayoi Kusama and Jeff Koons, the Arty Capucines Collection sees the six artists’ unique visions applied to the Capucines. The resulting bags are a showcase of the artists’ creativity, as well as the innovation and know-how of the House’s ateliers: from the extreme precision of the dying and stitching on Alex Israel’s intensely coloured wave design; to the innovative digital printing and 3D embroidery of Jonas Wood’s creation; the removable, hand-crafted fruit and vegetables of Urs Fischer’s impish design; the intricate hand-laced and stitched leather patterns of Nicholas Hlomo’s vision; the remarkably embroidered leather patchwork on Tschabalala Self’s bag; and the intricate mother-of-pearl work on Sam Fall’s Capucines.

Each model in the ArtyCapucines Collection will be released in a limited and numbered edition of 300 from June 25th 2019.