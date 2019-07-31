LOUIS VUITTON MONOGRAM JUNGLE

Louis Vuitton’s iconic Monogram print has been magnified to take on a wild dimension through an exclusive capsule collection.

Oversized or miniaturized, this iconic motif has been revisited in a wild style in a graphic capsule collection. The House’s iconic bags have been transformed into different animal prints of earth color palette, inspired by the zebra and leopard prints of the Nicolas Ghesquière Cruise 2018 show in Kyoto, combined with the famous Monogram.

The true wardrobe essentials, the Monogram Giant is twisted with wild prints (zebra, leopard and panther), transversally on Neverfull and Onthego Tote bags, Twist bags, NéoNoé bag, small leather goods and accessories, adding a bright autumnal touch to the silhouette.

The Monogram Jungle capsule collection will herald fall’s arrival in Louis Vuitton stores from 2 Aug.