LOUIS VUITTON – LV ARCHLIGHT – GOLD SHOES

LV Archlight For the Louis Vuitton 2019 Cruise collection, the LV Archlight sneaker’s iconic sole was revisited in a series of hybrid boots. Freshly recast in futuristic matte gold, this sculptural sole takes on a distinctive volume and different textures. Its avant-gardist allure and architectural shape transform the boots in the Cruise collection into veritable fashion statements. In the journey towardfashion’s future, this reinterpretation of the LV Archlight stands as an icon for today — and tomorrow.