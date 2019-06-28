Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2019 Shoe Collection

For this Fall/Winter shoe collection, Louis Vuitton is revisiting the great classics of the male and female wardrobe. Featuring notched Derby shoes, biker-style ankle boots and hybrid ballet pumps, the trend is unmistakably for flat shoes with a retro-futuristic spin.

A key model in the collection, the Derby platform shoe with its exaggerated thick notched sole sets the tone for the season’s looks. Relaxed and supple despite its seemingly stiff appearance, its white topstitching around the sole reveals the House’s know-how.

These ultra-flat boots range from electric blue to two-tone woven leather, as well as offering a timeless black leather and Monogram canvas option.

The Archlight sneaker, revealed for the first time during the Spring/Summer 2018 show and now an icon in the House’s shoe wardrobe, takes on the colours of the Pompidou Centre this season.

Boasting a tricolour design, like a nod to the museum’s architecture, it also comes in another version sporting the tweed from the Ready-to-Wear tailoring.

The Fall/Winter 2019 shoe collection will be available in stores from mid-July 2019.