LOUIS VUITTON : Damier Graphite Alpes

Louis Vuitton’s latest men’s capsule collection travels to the Alps for a selection of patch-covered leather goods, accessories and read-to-wear pieces.

Patches have evolved from their initial function of simple identification to become the object of avid collectors around the world. The introduction of patches as souvenirs dates to the 19th century, the same period during which Louis Vuitton first created innovative trunks covered of hotel stickers for a new era of travel. Today, the Maison incorporates this tradition with this winter capsule collection, emblazoning original patches on pieces such as the classic Keepall bag.

For this seasonal collection, the Alps are the chosen destination, lending their natural beauty to the graphic designs. The mountainous landscape has been interpreted into three types of embroidered, embossed leather, and tufted patches for an overall adventurous style. Damier Graphite Alpes and the winter collections are available in stores worldwide.