Louis Vuitton Cœur Battant

Conceived and composed in perfumer Jacques Cavallier Belletrud’s creative atelier in Grasse, just a stone’s throw from fields of flowers, this majestic woody floral…

Since 2016, travelling has set the tone for Louis Vuitton’s olfactive creations. In this adventure, the rush of departure matters more than the destination; it is a journey towards the unknown, towards our most intimate emotions, culminating in the rediscovery of oneself.

Today, the journey continues…

Cœur Battant is a celebration of that singular breath of vital energy, the spark that drives us and makes it possible to live each moment with intensity. Cœur Battant pulses in unison, like the heartbeat for which it is named. Made with exceptional raw materials; it magnifies the grandiosity of nature and joins the first nine perfumes in the collection: Rose des Vents, Turbulences, Dans La Peau, Attrapes-Rêves, Apogée, Contre Moi, Matière Noire, Mille Feux and Le Jour Se Lève.

this majestic woody floral occupies its own place in the emotional cartography of the Maison's creations: within Cœur Battant, beats the paradox of "soft opulence" that lives between freshness and sensuality; there is even, if one leans in, the emotion of the world's very first dawn.

A breath of floral energy

Anyone who has bitten into a delicious, juicy pear will recognise that frisson of voluptuousness that runs right through the body. This is why Jacques Cavallier Belletrud chose a note of cool, crisp pear as his perfume’s preface, which is elegantly prolonged by ambrette seed that leads it toward the horizon. And then, suddenly, a magical molecule, Cascalone, projects the pear into a cascade of freshness on the skin…

Perfumer Jacques Cavallier Belletrud thrives when he sculpts materials to his own desires, playing with the constant contrast between darkness and light, freshness and sensuality. Cœur Battant honours Egyptian jasmine, the living soul of perfume, a sensual, radiant flower whose freshness he manages, miraculously, to preserve endlessly. Jasmine’s humid note becomes even richer with the appearance of narcissus, a wildflower with green and animalistic facets.

A chypré base of pure patchouli and moss elegantly illuminates the perfume’s generous floral heart, revealing other animal facets that don’t necessarily offer themselves up freely at first encounter.

All of the perfumer’s olfactory grammar is here: the interplay of contrasting ingredients leads to a pure line, a clarity of composition that makes his signature so distinctive and instantly recognisable.

An ideal presentation

Cœur Battant is available in refillable bottles that may also be personalized, in 100 ml and 200 ml sizes.

For those wishing to touch up their fragrance at any time of day, or take it on a getaway, this perfume also exists in a 7.5 ml travel bottle, which comes with 4 magnetic recharges.

Eau de Parfum Cœur Battant 100 ml

In-store refill 100 ml HK$2,050 HK$1,250 Eau de Parfum Cœur Battant 200 ml

In-store refill 200 ml HK$3,100 HK$2,500 Travel Spray 4 x 7.5 ml Travel Spray Refills 4 x 7.5 ml HK$2,050 HK$1,100

Available as of September 5, 2019 at select Louis Vuitton stores