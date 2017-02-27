Lily-Rose DEPP wearing CHANEL at the 42nd Cesar Award Ceremony in Paris

Lily-Rose DEPP, CHANEL Ambassador, face of L’Eau N°5 and nominated for the “Most Promising Actress” Cesar Award for “The Dancer” by Stéphanie Di Giusto, wore a custom-made navy blue silk dress worn over an embroidered navy blue and black tulle skirt, look 37, from the Spring-Summer 2017 Haute Couture collection. CHANEL belt and shoes.

The dress took 129 hours to assemble and 150 hours of embroideries by Lesage.

CHANEL Fine Jewelry: “Bouton de Camélia” earrings in 18K white gold and diamonds.

CHANEL Makeup: skincare HYDRA BEAUTY Micro Sérum, complexion PERFECTION LUMIÈRE VELVET N20, LES BEIGES Healthy Glow Sheer Powder N20, on the cheeks LES TISSAGES DE CHANEL Tweed Coralline, on the eyes mascara DIMENSIONS DE CHANEL Noir, STYLO YEUX WATERPROOF Noir Pétrole, LES 4 OMBRES Tissé Rivoli, on the lips ROUGE COCO Catherine.