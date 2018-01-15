LES HOMMES FALL – WINTER 2018/19

A medieval, romantic and dark atmosphere inspires Les Hommes’ epic Fall Winter 2018-19 collection. Tom Notte and Bart Vandebosch embark on an adventure across castles and coats of arms that does not fail to portray the urban modernity cherished at the heart of the brand.

The collection is rich in fabrics and finishing. Oversize coats and shearling jackets are covered in details. Knitwear takes center stage with contemporary sweaters replacing sweatshirts even in everyday looks; silk jacquard with heraldic graphics reinterpret traditional camouflage and features coats and suits that enhance its richness. Recalling the harsh spirit of the armors, the focus on quilting and embroideries prepare men to their daily battle out in the city. Woolen cloth pants display oversized proportions. Evening jackets shimmer and elegantly reiterate the spirit of the collection. Relaxed shapes and wearability give the looks a cool daywear attitude. The silhouettes are rounded, extra large, straight forward and rely on extreme layering.

The color palette includes plenty of dark tones, ranging from black to autumn shades of olive green and brown and worn in an allover style.

Accessories suggest references to the chain mail of ancient armors with helmet-shaped maxi pendants and elbow-long gloves with buckles and laces. Metal “LH” initials embellish baseball caps and ties.

All-white sneakers offset ultra dark looks.