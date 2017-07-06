Julianne Moore and Julia Roberts in Givenchy

The actresses Julianne Moore and Julia Roberts stunned in Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci at the 21st Annual Screen Actor’s Guild Awards in Los Angeles.

 Julianne Moore, Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Winner, wore a green tank evening dress all over embroidered with emerald green crystals and crystal fringes with green satin platform shark-lock sandals and matching satin minaudière.

Julia Roberts, Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie nominee, made a statement in a custom made black corseted jumpsuit in gran-de-poudre with satin details, worn with black satin shark-lock sandals and black printed leather minaudière.

julianne-moore-givenchy
Julianne Moore in Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci
julia-roberts-givenchy-01
Julia Roberts in Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci

Share this article on your social media