JULIA ROBERTS FEATURED IN GIVENCHY SPRING SUMMER 2015 AD CAMPAIGN

This season, Riccardo Tisci invites Julia Roberts, generational icon of beauty and elegance, to the Givenchy Spring Summer 2015 ad campaign. As the embodiment of the Givenchy woman, Julia showcases all facets of that character with strength and eternal style.

Julia Roberts, international icon on and off screen, is the perfect match for Givenchy’s code of modernity. That is why Riccardo Tisci and photographers Mert & Marcus shot Julia Roberts in her most signature Givenchy pieces: she appears wearing the boxy jacket, the classic lace shirt or the woman’s tuxedo dress.

This imagery channels the House’s iconic codes, setting Julia Roberts as the perfect interpretation of Givenchy timeless beauty.

