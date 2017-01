Backstage at the Francesco Scognamiglio Summer 2017 Show at the Milan Fashion Week we talked to Jabe, an old friend and one of the most eclectic and creative makeup artists.

Jabe explained the makeup look he created for the models for the show, and it is a very sexy, but natural, look. Follow this video interview to discover the secrets, the products, the techniques to copy this very light and sexy makeup look.

In cooperation with ADVERSUS