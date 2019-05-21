Issey Miyake Autumn Winter 2019 Show. A sudden inspiration invites you into a journey, where unknown sceneries take your breath away; unknown scents captivate you. You find yourself humming songs and getting to know unforgettable taste, thinking thoughts you never had before. Chance encounters continue to stimulate our creativity.

BLINK

The new fabric this season is called: “BLINK” and has a color palette reminiscent of layers of colored lights. This resin printed fabric creates a new pattern, resembling a kaleidoscope.

DOUGH DOUGH

“DOUGH DOUGH” is a free and flexible textile with outstanding shape memory, and the ability to stimulate a person’s imagination, turning them into artist and creator. New for this season is the inclusion of a wool-like fibre into the fabric mix, in a variety of colors, allowing for a softer feeland texture.