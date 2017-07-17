Introducing New Burberry Cat Eye Liner & Full Brows With a Campaign Starring Iris Law

“Burberry Cat Eye Liner allows you to create a really fine, precise eyeliner right at the roots of the upper lashes using the liquid end of the product to elongate the eye, whilst the eyeshadow end of the pen allows you to build effortless intensity. Full Brows works to define, fill and shape your brows to achieve natural looking definition. Both products have a convenient dual ended design, perfect for creating stunning and impactful eye looks on the go.”

Burberry introduces Burberry Cat Eye Liner, the ultimate duo pen for creating a mesmerising cat-eye effect, and Full Brows, the all-in-one tool for full and flawless brows – with a new campaign starring British model and Burberry Beauty Ambassador Iris Law.

KEY FEATURES

BURBERRY CAT EYE LINER

Cat Eye Liner is a dual-ended pen created for a two-stage approach. First, draw with the eye-defining liquid liner at oneendand then intensify with the shaping shadow at the other end.

Designed for ultra-precise application, the calligraphy-inspired brush-liner allows you to customise your feline flicks from fine, defined lines to bolder, more graphic finishes. Developed with rich pigments, the liquid formula delivers intense colour in every stroke with a waterproof, long-lasting finish.

At the opposite end of the Cat Eye Liner pen, the silky-powder shadow can be applied in multiple ways to enhance your look: to add shape, intensify eyeliner or use under the lash line for a smokey effect. The cushion cone shaped applicator follows the curve of the eye with ease, without residue fallout.

FULL BROWS

Full Brows is designed for effortless application with a customisable finish.

Featuring a two-step approach: a water-based liner to define and fill at one end with a powder-wax shadow to build and set at the other.

Step one – use the precise brush-liner to create definition and shape. Waterproof and long-lasting, the watercolour-like formula mimics the look of natural hairs and fills in gaps, where necessary.

Step two – the brow shadow builds colour and adds intensity for a fuller effect, while the waxy texture sets brows in place for a lasting finish.

THE BURBERRY CAT EYE COLLECTION

Burberry Cat Eye Liner – Jet Black No.01 – New

Burberry Cat Eye Liner – Chestnut Brown No.02 – New

Full Brows – Barley No.01 – New

Full Brows – Sepia No.02 – New

Full Brows – Ash Brown No.03 – New

Full Brows – Ebony No.05 – New

Burberry Cat Lashes – Jet Black No.01

Burberry Cat Lashes – Chestnut Brown No.02

Burberry Cat Lashes – Midnight Blonde No.03

Launch date: 17th July, 2017

Store Location:

Burberry Beauty Box

Times Square, Basement Level 2, 1 Matheson Street, Causeway Bay 2110 9463

Burberry Beauty Counter

Beauty Avenue, L1, Langham Place, Mong Kok 3903 8805