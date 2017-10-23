Hair trends 2018. Sun kissed summery hair at Mila Schön. Interview with Peter Gray

Backstage at the Mila Schön SS 2018 Fashion Show we met and interviewed Peter Gray, one of the top hair stylists in the world of fashion. Peter Gray created – together with the L’Oreal Professionnel Team – the hair look for this show. The look is easy, whimsical and understated.

Peter Gray: What we wanted to do was something very natural, something a girl can achieve herself. We wanted that sunkissed, beachy look, so we mixed two products together, one called ‘Wild Stylers Scruff Me’ and one called ‘one called ‘Wild Stylers Scruff Me’ and one called L’Oréal Professional Tecni.Art Beach Waves’ [both from L’Oréal]. One gets the hair softer, the other gives a little bit of a dryer texture, but it still leaves the hair without that salty feeling, it still feels nice and soft. We put in some Easyhair Pro Tape in Hair Extensions. We put in some very fine highlight sections on most of the lighter haired girls that gives that sun kissed summery look. We want to capture this really easy whimsical summery girl at Mila Schön. We made very low pony tails and we are covering them with the girls own hair. Super low, super simple, not trying too hard, really understated.

In cooperation with ADVERSUS