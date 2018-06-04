Hair trends 2018. Curly hair, straight hair, strong haircuts, even shaven heads

Hair trends 2018. The biggest hair trend for 2018 – and also for 2019 – is individuality. Be who you are and accentuate the natural texture of your hair instead of changing it. So if you have curly hair, let it be curly. If your hair is naturally straight, then wear it straight! This is also the idea behind the hair look that hair stylist Anthony Turner created for the MSGM FW 2018 2019 Fashion Show in Milan. We interviewed Anthony backstage at the show. Watch the video and/or read the interview below. And… don’t forget to treasure your own hair! It is lovely as it is.

Anthony Turner: ‘We are celebrating individuals in a in a kind of extreme way, I guess, because all the girls today are street cast. They are average girls from the streets of Milan which I love. I absolutely love it. I think it’s fantastic. We just did the rehearsal and to watch all the girls walk around it just felt so fresh. So we didn’t want to disturb their hair too much because we are enjoying who they are and they are street cast so we don’t want the hair to be generic at all.‘

‘The girls got big curly hair, straight hair, strong haircuts and shaved heads even, so we’re kind of really enjoying everything that is individual about them. And the only thing that we did to do is using the Dyson hairdryer to diffuse the hair with a little bit of water if I needed to, but apart from that it’s kind of letting them be who they are.‘